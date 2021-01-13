Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Andrew Glennon

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Get the details on the ongoing legal situation.

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Portwood's relationship with her ex is getting more complicated.

The Teen Mom OG star was recently granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon over a custody issue.

Based on online court records, an Indianapolis judge signed off on the order on Monday, Jan. 11 to "prevent interference with parenting time." Amber and Andrew share a 2-year-old son named James. Another virtual hearing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

According to court papers obtained by The Sun, Amber alleged that her ex-boyfriend refused to let her see their son the week of Christmas last year. In fact, the MTV reality star claimed in court documents that she was supposed to see James from noon to 9 p.m. local time on Christmas Day and during the same hours through the second-half of Christmas break.

Andrew, however, allegedly informed his ex through OurFamilyWizard, an app that allows co-parents to communicate, that he would be traveling with James during the winter holiday.

"[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court's order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator," Amber's attorney claimed in court documents, according to The Sun. "And [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court's Order."

Amber requested Andrew to be held in contempt of court. She also requested the parenting time she lost over the Christmas break to be "made up" later this year. Andrew will have the opportunity to show why he should not be found in contempt during the upcoming hearing. 

E! News has reached out to Andrew and Amber's teams for comment. 

Teen Mom OG fans have witnessed the pair's up and down romance that ultimately came to an end in 2019. Since then, Amber has continued to maintain a healthy relationship with ex Gary Shirley.

She also moved on from Andrew with a special man from Belgium named Dimitri Garcia.

While their status remains unclear today, fans are expected to get answers when Teen Mom OG kicks off a new season later this month.

—Reporting by Taylor Bryant

