Here's How The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Is Keeping Zac Clark Close to Her Heart

Tayshia Adams, who gave Zac Clark her final rose on The Bachelorette, now wears a special reminder of her new fiancé. Read on to find out what it is.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jan 13, 2021 7:10 PMTags
Tayshia Adams has a very special way of keeping new fiancé Zac Clark close to her heart, Zac revealed in his Jan. 13 Instagram Story. 

The addiction recovery specialist, who swept Tayshia off her feet on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, shared a photo of her wearing a necklace with a gold "T" and "Z" charm on it. 

"She added a Z," Zac captioned the post. 

Adding Zac's initial to her necklace is just one way that Tayshia is making room for her new man in her life. The two spent the holidays with one another's families, confirming their romance is still going strong.

"This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!" Tayshia captioned an Instagram photo of her and Zac hanging out with her family on Christmas. "And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!"

Behind the Scenes Secrets About Tayshia Adams' Style on The Bachelorette

In addition, the California girl is going to split her time between the west and east coast in order to be closer to Zac. 

Zac Clark/Instagram

"I'm going to be bicoastal," she told Good Morning America in December 2020. "I'll have my place here, but I'm looking forward to spending some time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal."

Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Zac is equally as excited to start his life with Tayshia, according to his gushing post on Instagram

"My ride or die," he wrote in the caption of him kissing his soon-to-be bride. "I love you, Tayshia!"

While these two don't need jewelry to show the world they're crazy about each other, it's certainly a sweet gesture.

