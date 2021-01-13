Betty White's 99th Birthday Plans Are Simply Golden

In mere days, this Golden Girl celebrates a big birthday.

We're talking about the beloved Betty White, who is set to turn 99 years old on Sunday, Jan. 17. With the momentous occasion approaching, a rep for the iconic star revealed to E! News how White will spend her special day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Betty was going to run a mile, but COVID has kept her in the house," a rep said. "Other than this, she will be enjoying a healthy day feeding the two ducks that come to visit her every day." Despite the circumstances, we're glad White is able to keep up her signature and much-needed humor in the midst of these trying times. And, while this might not be the best time for her and her longtime crush Robert Redford to finally come face to face, perhaps he'll ring up the birthday gal. After all, that was her only request for her 97th birthday in 2019.

"In the evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades," her rep told E! News at the time. "As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!"