How Nikki and Brie Bella's Views on Working Out Have Changed

Watch : Brie & Nikki Bella Jokingly Trash Talk Each Other, Their Men & More

They're cover girls!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's brand new digital cover for SheKnows' Self-Care Issue (out today). The Total Bellas stars look gorgeous in their signature colors, Brie donning a simple black sweater and Nikki in a sleeveless red dress.

The twins pose above the headline, "Brie and Nikki Bella's Newfound Superpower."

Inside the issue, the former WWE stars open up about how they've learned to slow down and start saying no to things in an effort to take better care of themselves.

Nikki, who welcomed her first child Matteo Chigvintsev with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev over the summer, also revealed she's also learned the importance of taking time to reflect internally.

"Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical," Nikki told SheKnows. "I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing. So I'm very big on meditation, also I have a life coach."