Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shared the First Photo of Her Fiancé & Fans Are Freaking Out

It's a-boat time: Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier and her fiancé Josh Roberts are Instagram official.

The Bravo star shared her first photo with her soon-to-be hubby and longtime love on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and the two can be seen gazing at each other against the backdrop of Sydney, Australia's picturesque rolling hills. "Okkkkkk...Here he is. Insta offical," Hannah captioned the post, adding a ring emoji to signify their engagement. "Love you baby x."

Her comments were filled with compliments from fans and Bravolebrities alike, including Hannah's former Below Deck Med co-star Aesha Jean, The Real Housewives of Dallas' Kary Brittingham and D'Andra Simmons, among others. Many couldn't help but point out the funny face Josh is giving the longtime chief stew in the pic, prompting Hannah to joke, "PS This is how he looks at me about 89% of the time."

The cute pic comes just under two months after the couple got engaged in November 2020. Hannah announced the news on Instagram with a selfie showing her ring and a short and sweet caption: "And then there were three...and a ring."