Adele's Friend Alan Carr Confirms ''Amazing'' New Music Is Coming

Watch : Adele Unveils New Look After Celebrating Her 32nd Birthday

Hello? Adele? Fans are still waiting for her new music...and according to one of her BFFs, it's still coming.

British comic and talk show host Alan Carr talked about the singer with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage for a Grazia UK interview, posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

"I've heard some tracks on it," Alan said. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

He added, "I said to her, I said, that voice is like an old friend, it's like an old friend. Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound 'Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele."

Fans have long anticipated the followup to Adele's 2015 third studio album 25. The Grammy winner confirmed that new music was on the way in a 2019 birthday post on Instagram that she shared weeks after she announced she had split from husband Simon Konecki—with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, and more than a month after she was spotted arriving at a recording studio in New York City.