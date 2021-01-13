Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonPhotosVideos

The To All The Boys: Always and Forever Trailer Will Take You On An Emotional Rollercoaster

Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always and Forever trailer is taking us right back to senior year of high school. Watch below to see the obstacles Lara Jean and Peter are facing now.

To all the boys we've loved before…you really have us in our feels.

That's all thanks to the newly released trailer for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third and final installment in Netflix's teen romantic drama starring the ever-charming Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor.

In Always and Forever, Lara Jean is facing a very relatable dilemma in the world of a high school senior: What's next?

Well, what's next after prom because, of course, she'll be going with boyfriend Peter K, played by none other than Noah Centineo. But after that, she's torn between going to Stanford with Peter and going…elsewhere.

Well, the nearly three-minute video leaves fans wanting more answers. Like, which school did Lara Jean get a rejection letter from? Will she get her dream college adventure and, as Peter puts it, "never having to say goodnight" or will the high school sweethearts be put to the test?

It's not all serious, though. After all, Lara Jean's witty kid sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) is back with the jokes. Asked on a scale from one to 10 how much she'll miss Lara Jean next year, she deadpans, "a four." (Yeah, we don't believe that either.)

Plus, all the beautiful scenery from Korea with her family and New York City with her friends will have viewers glued to their screens.

See all the quips, love and drama for yourself in the trailer above.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is slated to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 12.

