Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the NSFW Requirement That Would Get Her to Return to Acting

During an interview with No Filter with Naomi, Gwyneth Paltrow shared the one requirement she’d need to head back to the big screen. Keep scrolling for her hilarious response.

Gwyneth Paltrow has a very special requirement to get back in front of the silver screen.

During an interview with Naomi Campbell, on her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, the GOOP Founder and CEO revealed what it would take to get her back into the acting world.

"I would have to be f--king a writer," the Oscar winner cheekily shared. "But that's sort of it. If my husband writes something and wants me to do it, I'll do it. But right now—I can never say never."

The mother is two is married to Emmy-nominated writer Brad Falchuk, so anything is possible.

And while she's not a fan of the motion picture world—she's more into her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand these days—Gwyneth did confess she wouldn't mind going back to the theatrical stage one day.

"I really loved doing theatre," she added, which Naomi—who starred in the 2002 play Vagina Monologues—agreed, "There's something about theatre that's just exhilarating!"

Gwyneth continued, "It's really the actor's medium, right? You're on stage, you're in control of your performance."

Actress, businesswoman, thespian: can Gwyneth Paltrow get any more talented? Well, apparently so.

During the Jan. 5 episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, she revealed a secret gift her ex-husband Coldplay front man Chris Martin helped her figure out. 

"Well, my ex-husband actually pointed out that if I'm kind of in a quiet room and start singing a song, I'm usually singing it in the actual key that the song is in," she shared. "Which I did not know. And it turned it out to be kind of true." 

