Chris Hemsworth Posts Adorable Throwback Photo in Honor of Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Chris Hemsworth is showing Liam Hemsworth some brotherly love on his 30th birthday.
The Avengers: End Game star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to share a throwback photo of him and The Hunger Games actor as kids in matching outfits.
"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth," Chris wrote in the caption, "this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven't changed a bit."
Along with his birthday, Liam also has an anniversary to celebrate soon. As fans may recall, Liam is near his one-year mark with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.
The two have been spotted plenty of times on Australian beaches spending time together during the ongoing pandemic.
As a source recently told E! News, Liam's relationship with Gabriella is a change of pace from his marriage to Miley Cyrus.
"His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the insider explained. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."
The source also shared that this new relationship isn't "a rollercoaster of highs and lows," adding "Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."
Liam isn't the only Hemsworth that Gabriella has made an impression on either. "The family very much approves and likes having her around," the insider noted. "They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him."
As fans may recall, Liam and Gabriella first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2019 when they were spotted spending time with his parents. Weeks later, the duo confirmed their relationship by packing on the PDA in Australia.