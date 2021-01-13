Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonPhotosVideos

Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Orlando Bloom turned 44 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 13. To celebrate, Katy Perry shared a series of photos of the couple. Scroll on to see the pictures.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 13, 2021 1:38 PMTags
Orlando BloomBirthdaysKaty PerryCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

Bring out the birthday cake—because Orlando Bloom is turning 44.

The Lord of the Rings actor celebrated another year around the sun on Jan. 13, and his fiancée Katy Perry marked the special occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can't yet see...," she wrote, referencing their 4-month-old baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out... So glad my moon found it's [sic] sun, love you whole world doe."

Along with the message, the 36-year-old singer included several never-before-seen photos of the couple. From posting pictures of them brushing their teeth to sharing snapshots of them traveling, the Grammy-nominated artist gave followers a true glimpse into their life. She also posted a few solo shots of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, including one of him looking at ducklings and another of him holding his late dog Mighty.

photos
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Road to Engagement

There were even photos from some of their major milestones. For instance, there was a picture of the stars from the night they got engaged and a photo of Bloom holding Perry's baby bump from when she was pregnant with Daisy.

Perry and Bloom's love story began at the 2016 Golden Globes, where he allegedly stole her In-N-Out burger and they hung out at a party. While they briefly split in 2017, they were spotted together again later that year. Fast-forward to today, and they're still going strong.

To see Perry's photos and more pictures of the couple from over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Splash News
Tropical Twosome

It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.

AKM-GSI
Love in NYC

After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Splash News
Sunset Smooch

There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Haute Couple

At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday Girl

In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

BACKGRID
Power Couples Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties

The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Tattoo Amid Ant Anstead Divorce

2

Nicole Richie Posts Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

3

Bruce Willis Told to Leave a Pharmacy for "Refusing" to Wear a Mask

4

Katy Perry Marks Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Pics

5

Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Worries About Losing Him to Depression

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals NSFW Thing That'll Get Her Back Into Acting

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Africa

Exclusive

How Hunter McGrady Is Fighting to Give Curvy Girls a Place in Fashion

Chris Hemsworth Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Liam's 30th Birthday

Katy Perry Marks Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, More to Perform at Biden Inauguration

Cody Simpson's Sister Shares Rare Insight Into His Romance With Miley