Lizzie McGuire Stars Sound Off on Disney's "Ridiculous" Decision to Scrap the Revival

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

One of the biggest disappointments of 2020, aside from the coronavirus pandemic and the other disasters that need not be recollected, was the cancellation of the The Lizzie McGuire Show revival.

The December announcement from Hilary Duff, which feels like it was truly months ago, was a moment that upset thousands. But according to a tell-all interview with Vice, no one was more let down than the cast itself.

But first, a refresher: Hilary previously claimed that Disney cancelled the series because of her and show creator Terri Minsky's insistence that the adult Lizzie be sexually active.

In March, Hilary said that it was only right to include this aspect of the character's life, explaining, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Disney apparently disagreed, saying in their own statement, "Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we've decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast's representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series."