Now Is a Good Time to Watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Whether you have already or you haven't yet had the pleasure, now is a pretty good time to watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Why, you ask? No real reason, other than the fact that it's a really good show and it is currently streaming on Disney+.

It may not star Zac Efron or Vanessa Hudgens and it may have a confusingly long title, but we promise you, it is good. Very good. It's so good that everyone's talking about it more than a year after the first season premiered, with a particular spotlight on very talented stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who essentially are the new Gabriella and Troy. It's big on TikTok right now, and you know if it's big on TikTok, it's big.

Sure, the reason everybody's talking about it is because Olivia released an incredible song that appears to be about how Josh left her for Sabrina Carpenter right when she was about to finally get her drivers license, but that doesn't mean the show itself isn't absolutely worth your time. If you've heard the song "Drivers License," you've heard some of the talent to be found here.

There's a whole lot more where that came from, including another somewhat emotionally devastating song written by Olivia.