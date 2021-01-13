How Hunter McGrady Is Fighting to Give Curvy Girls a Place in Fashion and Beyond

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hunter McGrady is ready to see even more change in the fashion industry.

Nearly four years after first appearing in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, the 27-year-old model hoped there would be more opportunities for curvy girls like herself. But before speaking at The BodCon's virtual conference this February, Hunter couldn't help but reflect on what she has seen and experienced in the world of fashion.

"I think a lot of people want to report that the industry has changed rapidly and we've seen immense growth, but the truth of the matter is that it's slow. It's slow, but I think we are getting there," Hunter exclusively shared with E! News. "I live in New York City and I still don't have the opportunity to go and shop in SoHo or 5th Avenue in any of the stores because none of them carry my size. I only have a few select stores that I'm able to shop with online."

The body positivity advocate added, "To me, you're really missing a huge, huge part of your customer who's there and willing to spend the money. They just don't have the product and for me, the question is, why? Why are we not catering to these women who are desperately in need of just beautiful fashion? Fashion has no size. Fashion has no age. Fashion is for everyone."