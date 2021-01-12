ABC Executive Addresses Matt James' Controversial Prayer on The Bachelor

Watch : What Are "Bachelor" Star Matt James' Deal Breakers & Rose Takers?

Matt James is still looking for love... but it's not all roses.

The Bachelor lead recently kicked off his journey, and while many are eagerly tuning in, there was one moment that caused quite a bit of controversy. In the season 25 premiere on Jan. 4, the 29-year-old star opened the cocktail party with a prayer.

Religion has been a frequent subject in the Bachelor Nation world, but fans expressed mixed feelings over Matt's prayer.

One Reddit user shared, "He should have worded it in a more inclusive way. It came off as centric to his belief system, and in a diverse group like this, where he pretty much doesn't know any of them, it may be viewed a little insensitive or even arrogant."

"I'm Jewish," another user noted, "If I'd been in that group I would not have been comfortable. I actually muted the TV."

ABC executive Robert Mills candidly discussed the moment with former Bachelor lead Nick Viall.