Gabriella Brooks “Brings Out the Best” in Liam Hemsworth One Year Into Their Relationship

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Australia's hottest couple is hitting a major milestone.

It's been a whole year since Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing on a beach Down Under, officially confirming that sparks were flying between the Aussie stars.

The couple has been going strong ever since (with plenty more beachy PDA moments). As they continue to spend time together during the pandemic, Liam and Gabriella are keeping active with beach trips, surfing and family hangouts.

A year into the relationship, it's clear Liam has completely moved on after his divorce from Miley Cyrus was settled in January 2020.

Now, a source close to Liam exclusively tells E! News, "His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."

The Hunger Games star keeps it "low key" with the model, which is a 180 from how it was with Miley. The insider explains, "It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."