Kevin Hart Helps a Former Loser Get Redemption on Celebrity Game Face

Watch : "Celebrity Game Face": See the Fun to Come!

Celebrity Game Face continues to come in clutch.

The E! show provides the perfect escape and plenty of laughs, and tonight's brand new episode was especially hilarious. As per usual, host and executive producer Kevin Hart led teams—Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne and Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall—through a fun and LOL-worthy game night, but there was a twist.

"The teams on this show today are all losers," Kevin explained at the start of the games. "Because of that, we're giving them a shot at redemption. This is a chance for them to do the unthinkable and win the Hart of a Champion trophy."

That's right: All of the contestants had unsuccessfully attempted to score the coveted trophy on past episodes.

Everyone was feeling extra competitive, and naturally, things got out of hand. Keep scrolling to find out what you missed and which star-studded duo ended up winning!