Glee's Heather Morris, Chris Colfer and More Honor Naya Rivera on Her Birthday

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Shares Sweet Holiday Photo With Their Son Josey

Actors mourn Naya Rivera on what would have been the Glee star's 34th birthday.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, co-stars of the actress—who portrayed Santana on the award-winning series—took to their respective social media accounts to honor her memory.

Heather Morris, who portrayed Santana's girlfriend Brittany on the show, shared a black and white photo of herself with Naya on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my angel. I can't write a sappy monologue because it's just too hard...but I love you and I can't describe how much I miss you."

Chris Colfer also took to Instagram to share a photo of the singer on the set of Glee, in her classic Cheerios outfits. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, babe. Miss you." Michelle Trachtenberg also commented, "Beautiful soul" along with the prayer hands emoji.

As fans surely remember, on July 13, 2020, Naya's body was found at Lake Piru in California after a week-long search following her disappearance. On July 8, she rented a boat with her then 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey. The child was found unharmed and alone in the boat wearing a life jacket.