Fans Are Convinced Olivia Wilde Is Now Wearing Harry Styles' "Golden" Necklace

Sometimes, you just have to wear your heart on your sleeve—or pretty darn close to it.
As Olivia Wilde continues to enjoy her romance with Harry Styles, the actress may have showcased just how serious the relationship is thanks to a fashionable accessory.
Earlier this week, Olivia was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a necklace that some fans immediately recognized. In fact, some are convinced the piece is similar to the pearl necklace featured in Harry's "Golden" music video.
Vogue reported that the accessory being examined by pop culture fans is an éliou Senna necklace. And according to éliou, it was first worn by Harry in November 2020.
"We designed the Senna back in the midst of quarantine when emotions were sky high," founders Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira told the publication. "We knew we wanted to design something happy — an uplifting piece that still felt casual and had a sense of nostalgia for better times."
Speaking of happy, Olivia appears to be feeling the emotion ever since she went public with their romance at a wedding earlier this month.
On Jan. 4, photos surfaced of the 36-year-old actress holding hands with the 26-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer at a friend's wedding in Montecito, Calif.
"They shared a room and did everything together," a source previously revealed. "They had a great time and are very happy."
As both parties patiently wait to get back to work on the upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which Olivia is directing, the pair continues to spend time together. In fact, Olivia was spotted wearing the necklace in question again last week in Santa Barbara, Calif.
And although rumors surfaced that the couple already moved in together, E! News has learned it's just not the case. Instead, an insider revealed that Olivia still has her house as she co-parents her two children with ex Jason Sudeikis.
"Olivia's romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason's heart," an insider previously told E! News. "She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful."