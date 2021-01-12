Director AnnaRose King, Daughter of TV Exec Roger King, Dead at 35 After Lung Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Filmmaker AnnaRose King has died.

The writer and director, whose work included the 2016 comedy-drama Good Enough, died on Jan. 3 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, her obituary confirmed. King's passing comes after a nearly three-year battle with lung cancer. She was 35 years old.

"I'm AnnaRose King and over two years ago I was diagnosed with lung cancer," King's fundraising page for The University of Texas MD Anderson reads. "As a healthy, athletic non-smoker, I was shocked. As a new mom and wife, I was devastated."

A daughter of the late television syndication executive Roger King—famous for his work with The Oprah Winfrey Show, Jeopardy! and more—AnnaRose was inspired by the loss of her father to write, direct and star in her feature film debut, Good Enough. She had also penned and directed several short films and co-created the 2014 web series, American Viral.