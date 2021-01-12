Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityBachelor NationOlivia & HarryPhotosVideos

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Post

After Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of herself on Instagram, Scott Disick headed to the comments section to leave a few words for the mother of his children.

Fans can't get enough of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Jan. 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a few photos of herself rocking Rosetta Getty's "high-shine paillette turtleneck and matching leggings," which she accessorized with a pair of Rick Owens shoes. The Poosh founder, who just finished filming the E! series, then captioned the pictures by writing, "Take a bow."

After seeing the snapshots, Scott left a few words for Kourtney, commenting, "Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay." Of course, their followers immediately took note.

"She's so beautiful," one fan wrote. "You 2 belong together." 

Added another, "JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY." 

This isn't the first time Kourtney and Scott have raised eyebrows on Instagram. From their playful comments to their heartfelt tributes, the celebrities' social media moves have given followers plenty to talk about.

While Scott and Kourtney have been broken up for years, they remain friends and co-parent their three children: Mason Disick, 11; Penelope Disick, 8; and Reign Disick, 6. From celebrating the holidays together to enjoying family vacations, the exes continue to put their kids first.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," a source told E! News in October. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade but are now closer than ever. They call each other 'best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

While some fans can't help but ship the duo, Scott has recently sparked romance rumors with Amelia Hamlin. Speculation about the pair has been spreading for months, and they recently celebrated the new year in Cabo San Lucas. Even though a source said Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, the insider suggested they aren't looking for anything serious.

"He is enjoying her company," a source told E! News last month. "She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

