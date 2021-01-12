Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityBachelor NationOlivia & HarryPhotosVideos

Kardashian Family Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hrush Achemyan, who works as a makeup artist for the Kardashians, opened up to fans on Jan. 11 about recently being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 12, 2021 1:10 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansMakeupCelebrities
Watch: Why Kim K.'s Makeup Line Is Different Than Kylie's

Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, known for her work with the Kardashians, is bringing fans along on her health journey as she undergoes cancer treatment.

The 33-year-old beauty professional shared to social media on Monday, Jan. 11 that she was recently diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer after a pap smear found a mass in her left ovary, which was followed by five biopsies. She explained that the swelling in her midsection had led some fans to assume she was pregnant. 

"It was extremely hard for me to share this journey with everyone," she wrote on Instagram. "after 2 months of contemplating, I mustered up [the] courage to post the video."

The footage that she posted to YouTube on Jan. 11 was entitled "Putting Rumors to Rest: The Truth About My Silent Battle." It documented her heading to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to undergo a procedure with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, her OGBYN who also delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True.

"Today I take you along for a procedure at my gynecologist," Hrush wrote on YouTube. "It is important for everyone but especially women to get check ups regularly because it could save your life." 

photos
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day Filming

In the video, the makeup artist opened up about her fears following the diagnosis. "I was in shock and couldn't even say the word cancer out loud," she admitted.

She added, "I can't stress enough for you guys to get checked out annually and be tip-top shape because ovarian cancer is a silent and deadly killer. It doesn't discriminate. When you find out, it's a little too late, but thank you, lord, for having this amazing doctor in my life."

 

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

2

Nicole Kidman Reveals "Disturbing'' Real-Life Effects of Dark Roles

3

Meghan McCain Breaks Silence on The View Tension With Joy Behar

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Hrush admitted that she experienced pain after the procedure, but footage from the following day revealed that she was making progress.

"This is the next day of surgery," she said in the video as she showed fans her stomach again. "Look at how much it's gone down. No more swelling."

She also wrote, "We have to check in a month if The mass grows back but for now I am ok."

Check out her emotional visit in the above video.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Pic of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

2

Nicole Kidman Reveals "Disturbing'' Real-Life Effects of Dark Roles

3

Kim Cattrall Subtly Reacts to Sex and the City Revival

4

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

5

Meghan McCain Breaks Silence on The View Tension With Joy Behar

Latest News

Jessie Cave Reveals Boyfriend Has Coronavirus After Newborn’s Battle

See Raven-Symoné Try to Dance Blindfolded on Celeb Game Face

Exclusive

RHOD Preview: Kameron Westcott Frets Over Neighborhood Gossip

Exclusive

How Aly Raisman Is Cheering on Simone Biles Before Summer Olympics

Watch Matt James and Tyler Cameron Get Bikini Waxes in Hilarious Video

Rob Lowe Claims He "May Have a Scoop" on Prince Harry's Hair

Kardashian Family Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan Shares Cancer Diagnosis