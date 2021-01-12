Kardashian Family Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, known for her work with the Kardashians, is bringing fans along on her health journey as she undergoes cancer treatment.
The 33-year-old beauty professional shared to social media on Monday, Jan. 11 that she was recently diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer after a pap smear found a mass in her left ovary, which was followed by five biopsies. She explained that the swelling in her midsection had led some fans to assume she was pregnant.
"It was extremely hard for me to share this journey with everyone," she wrote on Instagram. "after 2 months of contemplating, I mustered up [the] courage to post the video."
The footage that she posted to YouTube on Jan. 11 was entitled "Putting Rumors to Rest: The Truth About My Silent Battle." It documented her heading to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to undergo a procedure with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, her OGBYN who also delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True.
"Today I take you along for a procedure at my gynecologist," Hrush wrote on YouTube. "It is important for everyone but especially women to get check ups regularly because it could save your life."
In the video, the makeup artist opened up about her fears following the diagnosis. "I was in shock and couldn't even say the word cancer out loud," she admitted.
She added, "I can't stress enough for you guys to get checked out annually and be tip-top shape because ovarian cancer is a silent and deadly killer. It doesn't discriminate. When you find out, it's a little too late, but thank you, lord, for having this amazing doctor in my life."
Hrush admitted that she experienced pain after the procedure, but footage from the following day revealed that she was making progress.
"This is the next day of surgery," she said in the video as she showed fans her stomach again. "Look at how much it's gone down. No more swelling."
She also wrote, "We have to check in a month if The mass grows back but for now I am ok."
