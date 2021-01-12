Meghan McCain Breaks Silence About The View Tension With Joy Behar

Meghan McCain is opening up for the first time about her bumpy recent return to The View.
The star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Jan. 11, where host Andy Cohen asked her about rejoining her cohorts last week after taking maternity leave to welcome daughter Liberty on Sept. 28. As viewers saw, there was clear friction during the middle of The View's Jan. 5 episode when Joy Behar told Meghan that she hadn't missed her.
"So it's been such a rough reentry back into The View," Meghan admitted to Andy, explaining that she endured physical pain after giving birth. "I had a really hard time getting back to work—I thought I would be back to work by the election. ... It's just been a lot."
The daughter of late politician John McCain made it clear to Andy that she does indeed feel close to her colleagues and still believes that their bond is stronger than any squabbles that may pop up.
"I will say I missed everyone, even if some people didn't miss me," the Dirty Sexy Politics author said, as seen in the below video. "I miss the show. We're a family. All these women were at my dad's funeral. We've been through a lot of s--t together, and I miss being on the show, and I hope that we can all be examples—myself included—for where the country should go forward."
The conservative pundit added that she hopes the co-hosts can put their differences aside and see the good in each other, just as she would like to see the entire nation do in the future.
"Because whether we like it or not, I'm not going anywhere on the show," Meghan continued. "Joy's not going anywhere on the show. We all have to live and coexist together, just like Americans right now, which is a little deep for an answer. But we're all going to try to coexist, and I really want to have us all move forward."
After last week's heated exchange between Meghan and Joy, a source told E! News that while those two have "never been friends," the fact that the co-hosts are filming the show remotely exacerbates the tension.
"There has always been a sense of family behind the scenes at The View, but it has been harder to maintain that camaraderie amongst the show's hosts while producing the show remotely," the insider shared.
