Stephen Colletti Reacts to Those Never-Ending Rumors About Kristin Cavallari

Stephen Colletti is taking a beachside stroll down memory lane.

The star of the Hulu series Everyone Is Doing Great tells E! News exclusively about the recent Laguna Beach reunion, along with the rumors that pop up anytime he and ex Kristin Cavallari are spotted together.

In October 2020, the cast of the seminal MTV reality series participated in a virtual event to encourage voter registration. In the new video interview, seen above, Stephen explains that none of the former cast members had any hesitation about reuniting for the first time in more than a decade.

"It was an awesome experience to see everybody, have everyone in the same spot," he tells E! News. "I don't think we've been in the same place in well over a decade—15 years now? Aging myself real quick."

As it turned out, the event strengthened the bond that they all share, in addition to reminding them how much they miss each other's company.