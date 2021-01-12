Chadwick Boseman's Wife Says She’s "So Proud" of Him in Moving Gotham Awards Speech

Watch : Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman on His 44th Birthday

Chadwick Boseman's widow expressed her pride in him during a heartfelt speech at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The virtual ceremony took place in New York City on Monday, Jan. 11 and honored Chadwick with the Actor Tribute, while his Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis received the Actress Tribute. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Rainey, but that prize went to Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, who lauded Chadwick's performance in his acceptance speech.

In accepting the Actor Tribute on his behalf at the 30th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, which is run by the Independent Filmmaker Project, Taylor Simone Ledward praised her late husband for seeking honesty in every facet of his life. Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 in August following a battle with colon cancer.

"As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth," she said. "He is the most honest person I've ever met. Because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined."