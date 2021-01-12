Gotham Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Award season is finally upon us! First up? The 2021 IFP Gotham Awards.
After over a month-long delay, the Gotham Awards have finally happened, and just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ceremony, which was organized by the Independent Filmmaker Project.
The ceremony took place in New York City and was attended by a select group of stars, as well as a "skeleton crew" who made the event possible. Some presenters, including Zachary Pinto, performed their duties from their homes across the country, while Padma Lakshmi and other guests were on hand to present awards in person.
Throughout the show, presenters and nominees faced numerous technical issues, with one person speaking during actor Kingsley Ben-Adir's acceptance speech, among other audio conflicts.
And though many movie releases were delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, numerous projects were considered for Monday night's show, including Nomadland, Sound of Metal and First Cow.
Additionally, Viola Davis was honored with the Gotham Awards Actress Tribute, while Ryan Murphy accepted the IFP Gotham Awards Industry Tribute.
Andre Holland later held a moment of silence in Chadwick Boseman's honor, before a montage of the late star's onscreen moments played.
Chadwick was posthumously nominated for Best Actor for his final role as a trumpet player in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Though he didn't win Best Actor, his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, received the Gotham Awards Actor Tribute on Chadwick's behalf.
To find out which actors, films and TV shows were nominated, along with the winners, check out our complete list below!
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
WINNER: Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
WINNER: A Thousand Cuts
WINNER: Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
WINNER: Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
Rhada Blank, The Forty Year Old Version
WINNER: Andrew Patterson, Vast of Night
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt
WINNER: The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
WINNER: Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague and Craig Sanger
Best Actor
WINNER: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Jude Law, The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
WINNER: Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
Kelly O'Sullivan, Saint Frances
Orion Lee, First Cow
WINNER: Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Breakthrough Series – Long Form
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
WINNER: Watchmen
Breakthrough Series – Short Form
Betty
Dave
WINNER: I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress