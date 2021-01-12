Nicole Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

Nicole Richie is a proud momma!
Take one look at the fashion designer's Instagram, and you'll see an array of swoon-worthy style moments. However, on Monday, Jan. 11, the Simple Life alum decided to switch things up and shared a never-before-seen photo of her eldest child, Harlow Madden, who she shares with husband Joel Madden. They are also parents to Sparrow Madden, 11.
The rare moment was in celebration of her daughter's 13th birthday. In her post, Nicole not only wrote a heartwarming tribute to her first-born, but she uploaded an adorable baby picture.
"Here you are at 3 months old," the House of Harlow designer began. "Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom."
She closed, "Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys."
While both Nicole and Joel are notoriously private about their personal life, they recently put their love on display.
Back in December, the couple celebrated a milestone anniversary and the Good Charlotte band member couldn't help but share the special occasion with his Instagram followers.
"10 years married with children," he put it simply. "Thanks honey you make life sweet."
That wasn't the first time the rock star opened up about his marriage. Back in 2018, Joel told The National how becoming a father and husband changed him for the better.
"They give me a reason to be OK with myself. I don't feel the need to try and prove to the world that I'm anything at all, other than who I am to them," he said at the time. "When I was younger, I think I felt like I needed to constantly sell something. I needed that validation, and that's what my family gave me. It is the first time I've felt good enough."
Nicole has also raved over her husband. Speaking to Australia's 60 Minutes, she previously shared, "I would say that Joel is a very shy introvert, who loves life, who enjoys life, who loves music, has such a deep passion for music, and anybody who shares that same passion he will go above and beyond for.
She added, "He is a loyal person, who has the most incredible family values of anybody that I've ever met."