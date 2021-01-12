Cassie Randolph’s Rumored Boyfriend Seems to Shade Colton Underwood on “Creep” Song

Did Cassie Randolph's potential new boyfriend just call Colton Underwood a creep?
Brighton Reinhardt, who has been romantically linked to Cassie, seemed to throw major shade at The Bachelor star in his new song "Creep," which debuted on Jan. 8.
In the track, Brighton sings, "GPS on the underside," which fans think is a direct reference to the restraining order Cassie filed against Colton in September.
E! News obtained the court documents accusing Colton, 28, of putting a tracking device underneath her car, as well as "stalking" and "harassing" his ex. The 25 year old claimed he turned up "uninvited" at her L.A. apartment and her parent's house in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Two months later, she dropped the restraining order. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Colton told E! News in November. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."
A source explained, "Things have settled down and they are both willing to move forward without legal action."
It appears that hasn't stopped Brighton from using the alleged experience as fodder for his song.
The lyrics reveal, "You can't stop thinking about my baby/ What once was yours in the world is changing."
In his collaboration with musician m0mmasboy, the artist sings, "God I hope you get your thinking right... Damn, I can't believe these guys," as well as, "You can't stop thinking about her/ You're a creep."
According to another verse, "Put a tracker in her whip just to watch her pump the brakes/ And if you wanted all the tea well I don't got much time to say/ But lying, cheating, playing games it's everything YOU calculate."
Brighton seemed to play into the drama behind the story, as he teased on Instagram ahead of its release, "You're going to want to hear this one... trust me." Once "Creep" came out, he added, "I had a lot of fun making this" and said another track is coming soon.
As for Colton and Cassie, the ABC stars broke up in May, when Cassie wrote, "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always."
Both Bachelor Nation stars got tattoos following the split.
After she filed the restraining order in the fall, Bachelor host Chris Harrison weighed in on their fallout.
"It's hard for me," he exclusively told E! News. "These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic. It's surprising. It's upsetting. It's difficult to hear. It's tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well."
Cassie has not commented on social media about the "Creep" song as of Monday evening. E! News reached out to her and Colton's reps for comment, but they declined.