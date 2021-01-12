Spike Lee's Kids Satchel and Jackson Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Cue the Hollywood lights!

Spike Lee's kids, Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee, have been named the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed the exciting announcement with E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

"We're proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors," Ali Sar, the President of the HFPA, said in a statement. "Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they'll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship."

As part of their roles, the siblings have each picked organizations to shine a light on. Satchel chose Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City, while Jackson selected Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest mentoring network.