What the Heck is WandaVision? The Cast Tries To Explain

A new era of Marvel is about to begin, but no one is entirely sure how.
WandaVision makes its debut on Disney+ on Friday, and from what we know so far, it's a show where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, star in their very own sitcom that switches decades every episode. What happens beyond that—assuming there is more to the story—is a mystery for us all to solve together over the next few weeks.
We know that this is a show that takes place within the MCU and we know that it includes characters from other parts of the franchise. Teyonah Parris plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau, who was last season as a child in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from the first two Thor movies and Randall Park returns as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent from Ant Man and the Wasp. None of those characters appear to have anything to do with Wanda and Vision so far, and we also can't forget the fact that when we last saw Vision in Infinity War, he was dead. So what exactly is this show?!
We asked the cast to explain, and they did their best in the face of Marvel's infamous secret-keeping requirements.
"Wanda and Vision are in suburbia trying to fit in and not be found out that they're superheroes," Olsen says. "This show is a constant tug of war between American sitcoms throughout the decades and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it."
Sure, that clears it up.
"It is an homage to American sitcoms, but it's, it's also very much taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's just hard to see that right now," Bettany explains. "But you have two superpowered people or individuals, Wanda and Vision, dropped into a black and white, idyllic 1950s, American suburbia. At some point they realized they are in these shows, and then they are hurtling through the American century, through the decades, at breakneck speed, and of course, at some point Vision is like, 'Wow this can't be okay, what the hell's going on here?' And then worlds begin to collide."
Parris calls it "an homage to American television across the decades" as well as "an epic Marvel movie."
"It's passionate and it's intentional in everything we're throwing at you guys," she promises.
As little sense as it may make at first, everyone says answers are on their way.
"Everything becomes so clear," Olsen says. "We answer the question. It's not just a fun game that we're playing."
Hit play above to hear from the cast and stay tuned for more throughout the week!
WandaVision arrives on Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 15.