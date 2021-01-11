Gigi Hadid's Latest Fashion Statement Includes a Subtle Nod to Kobe Bryant

Gigi Hadid's latest fashion moment is a slam dunk.
Since welcoming a baby girl with her longtime partner Zayn Malik last September, the 25-year-old star has kept a low-profile. However, on Monday, Jan. 11, the new mom briefly stepped into the spotlight after she was spotted out and about in New York City.
Of course, the supermodel's street style was the definition of cool. For her afternoon outing, Gigi bundled up in a black puffer jacket, which she paired with a matching shirt and high-waisted leggings. Making her outfit even more effortless? She accessorized with sunglasses, a black mask and—the real kicker—electrifying green sneakers.
Gigi's footwear wasn't just a pop of color to her all-black ensemble, but it was also a subtle nod to the late Kobe Bryant. She rocked the highly coveted Nike x Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers, which came out on Christmas Eve, according to Sneaker News.
The outlet pointed out that the new kicks feature "minor modifications" of the original Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" sneakers, which first debuted on Christmas Day in 2010. Kobe debuted the vibrant green shoes when the Los Angeles Lakers faced-off against the Miami Heat, a time when Lebron James was the star of the team.
Per Sneaker News, some of the shoes' new updates include, "Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details."
Around this time last year, Gigi was one of the many celebs to share her heartache over Kobe's passing. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26, 2020.
"Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many," Gigi wrote on social media at the time. "Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can't believe it."
Since becoming a mom, the California native has been more selective with what she shares online. While she's posted behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy, she has kept special details about her little one close to home.
A source previously told E! News, "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
At this time, the proud parents have yet to reveal their daughter's name. Moreover, they continue to conceal her face in any pictures they upload to social media. However, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, almost forgot the memo!
On Jan. 11, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accidentally shared a photo of herself with her granddaughter on Instagram. The newborn's face was, you guessed it, visible. Although the image was quickly deleted, Yolanda later re-posted another pic of her grandbaby, but this time, her face was hidden.
"My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1," she wrote in part. "It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed."
Want your heart to melt even more? Click here to see Gigi's best motherhood moments.