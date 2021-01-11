Gigi Hadid's Latest Fashion Statement Includes a Subtle Nod to Kobe Bryant

Instagram

Since becoming a mom, the California native has been more selective with what she shares online. While she's posted behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy, she has kept special details about her little one close to home.

A source previously told E! News, "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

At this time, the proud parents have yet to reveal their daughter's name. Moreover, they continue to conceal her face in any pictures they upload to social media. However, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, almost forgot the memo!

On Jan. 11, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accidentally shared a photo of herself with her granddaughter on Instagram. The newborn's face was, you guessed it, visible. Although the image was quickly deleted, Yolanda later re-posted another pic of her grandbaby, but this time, her face was hidden.

"My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1," she wrote in part. "It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed."

Want your heart to melt even more? Click here to see Gigi's best motherhood moments.