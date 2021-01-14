Phaedra Parks Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Southern Belle is telling all when it comes to her beauty bag!

While Phaedra Parks is no stranger to the red carpet, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star admits that some of the best time is away from the camera.

"I feel most beautiful when I am well-rested and lounging bare face in one of my favorite robes," she exclusively shared with E! News. "While I am known for glamour, I love to pamper myself with great self-care and luxurious products."

To kick start 2021, Phaedra decided to share what's in her Louis Vuitton Cannes bag. "My philosophy regarding handbags is to invest in classic, timeless multi-functional pieces," she explained before gushing over her beloved accessory. "I love it's versatility, shape and it's range of carrying options."