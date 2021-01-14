Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos
Phaedra Parks Reveals What's in Her Bag

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks shared the beauty and self-care items she always carries in her handbag.

E-COMM, Phaedra Parks Beauty Bag, What's in her bag?E! Illustration

This Southern Belle is telling all when it comes to her beauty bag! 

While Phaedra Parks is no stranger to the red carpet, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star admits that some of the best time is away from the camera. 

"I feel most beautiful when I am well-rested and lounging bare face in one of my favorite robes," she exclusively shared with E! News. "While I am known for glamour, I love to pamper myself with great self-care and luxurious products."

To kick start 2021, Phaedra decided to share what's in her Louis Vuitton Cannes bag. "My philosophy regarding handbags is to invest in classic, timeless multi-functional pieces," she explained before gushing over her beloved accessory. "I love it's versatility, shape and it's range of carrying options."

Aloe Soothing Mask

After a long day's work, Phaedra loves to use this soothing mask that aims to relieve irritation and inflammation caused by acne, sun damage and environmental stress.

$9
Aloisia Beauty

Jacque Mgido Cosmetics—Long Lasting, Waterproof Eye & Brow Liner Pen

The newest long-lasting brow pen from Jacque Mgido doubles as an eyeliner as well.

$10
Amazon

Beverly Hills MD Anti-Aging Lip Enhancer

This popular lip plumper can help volumize, smooth, define and deeply hydrate lips for an instantly fuller, more youthful look.

$32
Beverly Hills MD

Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted

Phaedra raves about world-renowned hypnotherapist Kimberly Friedmutter's book that aims to activate the raw power of your subconscious to create the life you've always wanted.

$15
Amazon

Luxie Glimmer Set

Inspired by rose quartz and the healing qualities and properties that come from the earth's natural creation, this popular collection is a personal favorite of Phaedra's and other makeup enthusiasts. 

$80
Luxie Beauty

Multi Purpose Mask

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect us in 2021, Phaedra isn't leaving the house without her mask. She loves Swiminista's masks that can be used as a scarf, headband or neck gaiter. 

$22
Swiminista

Pacific Resources Proper, Manuka Honey Sticks

Pacific Resources International only imports the finest, genuine Manuka Honey from New Zealand. The Manuka Sticks are the perfect, energy boosting snack to go. Plus, they can be used to sweeten your favorite hot beverage. 

$10
Amazon

Wait, there's more! Find out what's in Bachelor Nation Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss' beauty bags.

