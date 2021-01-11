Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Talks to Play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in New Biopic

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are ready to become the Ricardos. The two Oscar winners may have found their next roles in Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.

E! News confirmed Kidman, 53, and Bardem, 51, are in talks to portray the famous I Love Lucy co-stars and off-screen lovers in the movie Being the Ricardos.

The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin wrote the script and will direct it for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

The meta Being the Ricardos movie will follow Ball and Arnaz during a challenging week of filming the 1950s TV show I Love Lucy. The plot starts during a Monday table read and ends with a TV shoot on Friday in front of a live audience, according to Deadline.

The couple's children, Lucie Arnaz, 69, and Desi Arnaz Jr., 67, will executive produce their parents' official biopic.

Ball and Arnaz got married in 1940 before co-starring in the popular I Love Lucy, which ran from 1951 to 1957. They divorced in 1960.