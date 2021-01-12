Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityBachelor NationOlivia & HarryPhotosVideos

Nutribullet's New Cordless Blender and Ready To Blend Smoothies Are Perfect for on the Go

Keep up with your health and wellness goals even while out of the house.

E-Comm: NutriBullet Cordless BlenderNutriBullet

Don't let an on-the-go lifestyle mess with your 2021 health and wellness goals. NutriBullet has come out with a new cordless blender, allowing you to whip up a healthy smoothie at work, in the car, while traveling and more. Plus, their new ready-to-blend smoothie mixes made with freeze-dried ingredients are easy to pop in your bag and go. Just blend them with water, milk or non-dairy milk.

So below, shop the perfect new additions for your on-the-go lifestyle.

NutriBullet GO Cordless Blender

This blender can blend up to 20 times before needing to be charged again. It has built-in safety features so it won't accidentally turn itself on in your bag. 

$30
NutriBullet

Ready-To-Blend Smoothies

These smoothies are extremely easy of whip up and come in five different flavors including classic strawberry banana. They include three to five servings of whole fruits and vegetables per pack.

$25
NutriBullet

Up next, wellness products to help you destress at your desk.

