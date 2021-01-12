Find Out Which Celeb Game Face Contestant Is Showing Off Her Best TikTok Moves

The pressure is on.
In this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Celebrity Game Face, contestant duos Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne and Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall—are competing in a round of "Tik Talk Dance Off."
As part of the game on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! series, one team member watches and verbally describes a TikTok dance, while the other has to carry out the moves—blindfolded—using only their partner's directions. The stakes are already high since all of the contestants are previous losers looking for redemption, but Kevin takes the game to a whole new level when he introduces the judge for the TikTok challenge: famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson.
Up first is Sherri and her sister, but lucky for them, they don't seem intimidated. In fact, the Mr. Iglesias actress even squeezes in a dance routine of her own. "You see that, Jack?!" she says seductively, much to Kelly's amusement.
Sherri's dancing is even more interesting once the game gets started. Lauren does her best to instruct her sister, telling her to "put your hands on your forehead like you're looking up," and start "clawing at the walls, moving your hips up and down."
Laurieann grants the team some well-earned points, but when it's time for Sherri to do the Charleston, she ends up moonwalking until the clock runs out. Why? Lauren referenced Michael Jackson. "I couldn't think of what to say!" she tells the group before turning to her sister. "The Charleston?! Would you have gotten that?"
"Of course Sherri knows what the Charleston is," Kevin chimes in.
However, that doesn't appear to be the case, and Sherri may or may not think the dance is a modern invention. "I was born in 1918," she says. "I wouldn't know what the Charleston is."
Watch the complete hilarious Celebrity Game Face sneak peek in the above clip.