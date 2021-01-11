Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

Armie Hammer has the Internet talking after graphic DMs allegedly from the actor surfaced online.
Over the weekend, several unverified private messages were posted online that were claimed to be from the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name star. The messages included accounts of sexual acts and other fantasies.
"I need to drink your blood," the message read. "Why the distance."
In another thread, Armie allegedly wrote, "You're my angel! You're made to save me." E! News has reached out to Armie's rep for comment and has not heard back.
While E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the accounts and messages, poster @houseofeffie, who shared some of the notes, now claims they are not real. "Ok ok, I admit it. It's all fake," the poster wrote on Sunday, Jan. 10. "But it was funny wasn't it?"
Writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, who was spotted out with Armie in September 2020, expressed her belief on Monday, Jan. 11 that the leaked DMs from @houseofeffie "are real."
As she wrote on Twitter, "I'm seeing a lot of posts going around about how I am a man-hater and I would just like to clarify: Yes. I love women, I respect women... I stand by women, and I hate men who don't."
Amid the news, the actor remains in the Cayman Islands where he recently reunited with the two children he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers. "Free at last!" Armie previously wrote on Instagram. "(With my kids but as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being)."
While Elizabeth hasn't publicly commented on the viral DMs, she chose to focus on her children this weekend. In fact, the founder of Bird Bakery was able to enjoy one final edition of holiday tea before school resumes.
"Celebrating day 457 of Christmas break coming to an end with 2 hours of off-roading, which is both the babes' newest favorite hobby and oddly exhausting," she wrote online. "Happy week, bbs."
Armie, who recently opened up about seeing a therapist during the coronavirus pandemic, broke up with Elizabeth back in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, the pair put on a united front when it came to moving forward as friendly exes.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they shared in a joint statement. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."