Marloes Stevens’ Birthday Message to “Favorite Human” Cody Simpson Proves How Serious They Are

Marloes Stevens and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level.
It's time for the rite of passage known as the Instagram birthday post! Marloes took to the platform on Monday, Jan. 11, to wish her partner of about two months a happy 24th birthday.
She also proved they're more serious than fans might have thought, calling him her "favorite human." She wrote, "Life is an adventure and I'm happy to hold your hand as we walk through it together," adding, "24 looks good on you."
The adorable carousel of photos captured the new couple on a boat, with a guitar, taking a sip out of matching mugs, smiling in the desert and holding hands in the car.
On her Instagram Story, the model added a cheeky pic of Cody taking a big bite of food while winking at her. Marloes captioned it, "Happy birthday Savage," which has to be one of the most creative pet names we've seen.
The 28-year-old beauty shared more outdoorsy pics of the pair and called him her "Fav adventure buddy" alongside a hiking photo, her "Fav pedicure buddy" with an image of him pampering her feet, "Fav horse buddy" along with a shot of them horseback riding on the beach and "Fav car party buddy" with a pic of them rocking out in cozy clothes. Is it too soon to call them a "Fav couple"?
Cody and Marloes went Instagram official in December, after he took her home to meet mom. The singer's mother, Angie Simpson, shared some holiday pictures of the duo and wrote, "Twas a magical day." One image showed the stars with their arms around each other in front of a festive fireplace.
Marloes posted a New Year's pic too, along with a BTS photo of herself in a bathrobe holding a bottle of champagne.
It's fair to say the model now has mom's stamp of approval. Last week, Angie posted another pic of the couple and said, "I'm aching to see you again! Loving you deeply from afar." She added, "Thank goodness for FaceTime."
Cody, who recently qualified for his first Olympic trials, split from Miley Cyrus in August 2020 after about 10 months of dating. Miley said at the time, "Two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be."
A source exclusively told E! News why it didn't work out, explaining, "Cody felt like he was in a different place and wanted to be single. Miley started to get busy working on new music and their relationship fizzled out."
But it appears Cody has found happiness post-breakup. On Monday, the Aussie musician rang in his birthday with a sun-kissed sailing expedition. Cody wrote on Instagram of the experience, "Sailing into another year of grand gorgeous life."
See Marloes' birthday post to her guy above.