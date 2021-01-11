Move Over, Umbrella Academy—The New Sparrow Academy Is Not Here to Play

Watch : "Umbrella Academy" Stars Explain That Season 2 Cliffhanger

As if we weren't already excited enough for The Umbrella Academy season three.

The Netflix superhero drama just announced a whole bunch of new cast members, all of whom are part of the new Sparrow Academy, which is what replaced the Umbrella Academy after the Hargreeves siblings messed with time and freaked their adoptive dad out so much that he decided not to adopt them after all.

Ben (Justin H. Min), who was dead as the series began, is now alive again and the leader of this alt history family, but he's not the same lovable Ben we got to know as a ghost in season two.

"This is not the sweet Ben we know and love," Netflix's description reads. "This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant—Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs."

Welp.