Watch Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Adorably Crash Her & Brie's Daily Pop Interview

E! co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner had an unexpected guest cutely crash their exclusive Daily Pop interview with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on Monday, Jan. 11.
One minute, both twin sisters were explaining what fans can expect to see on this week's momentous episode of Total Bellas, and the next, they were joined by none other than Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.
The 5-month old baby boy wiggled around on his mom's lap, played with his aunt's hair and flashed an adorable smile or two as the former WWE stars gushed about him and his cousin, Buddy Danielson, ahead of their Total Bellas debut this Thursday. Brie and Nikki revealed they've already watched the episode "like three times."
"And we've cried every time," Brie, who welcomed Buddy with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1, told Morgan and Carissa. "We just love it. And I think the neat thing is, you see Nikki have a vaginal birth and go through her thing, and then I have a C-section. It is two completely different births within 22 hours. And It was just really special."
"I loved watching my sister in labor," Brie added. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, to see you like that is so weird."
Nikki felt the same way about seeing herself! "It's all of me there," she said. "This Thursday, you're going to see it all. I was even, like, 'Whoa, there I am.'"
All of the pregnancy talk had Morgan, who's expecting her first child with her husband Jordan McGraw, eager to ask the Bella Twins about her own birth plan. Brie's advice for the big day? Don't fantasize about welcoming your baby a certain way.
"I always thought I was going to have a natural birth," she explained. "I thought it was just going to be easy, [but] my births were both completely different. Just to go in there not having...any expectations. Just, whatever your birth story is, it's your birth story."
Nikki chimed in with her own words of wisdom: "And a good playlist makes you pumped up!"
"For a while, I was doing meditation music, and my doctor finally goes, 'We need to amp this up,'" the first-time mom recalled. "Like, it is better for you. Do it as if you're doing your best treadmill workout. That's the music you want to listen to."
Later on Daily Pop, Nikki also discussed her and Artem's plans for their wedding. The two got engaged in November 2019 but were unable to tie the knot in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the couple is banking on an autumn wedding—specifically one that falls around Thanksgiving 2021.
"I just want it to be in a time where we don't have to social distance or wear masks," Nikki explained. "It's so weird because Artem and I are like, do we start planning? Do we not? I don't know."
She continued, "I'm like, 'You're a dancer,' and I have to bump and grind on my wedding night...I want everyone else to, too. And I think it'll be such a great time because we've all, for almost a year, have had to socially distant...I'm praying and hoping that we can start planning in like a month or two, knowing that like hey, by fall, we will be opened up."
