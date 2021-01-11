That Time Tiffany Haddish and Steve Austin Bonded Over Bald Heads, Boats & More

She's a star for a reason.
Steve Austin is opening up about season two of his USA series Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight, Jan. 11, at 11 p.m. While the new season features interviews with many famous faces, there was one celebrity in particular that left the former WWE star in awe.
"Tiffany Haddish surprised me because I was familiar with her stand-up comedy and she's funny as hell and she's one of the hottest properties in Hollywood right now. But to meet her in person, she just has like a magnetic force that kind of surrounds her and I haven't felt that with too many people," Austin told E! News exclusively. "So that was surprising. But other than that, every show brought something different and I enjoyed each element of it, whether it was a four-wheel drive vehicle or something in the water, I just love driving so everything was cool to me. The cast this season was off the charts."
Austin filmed with Haddish after she shaved her head last year, and the famously bald sports star joked they bonded over their mutual lack of hair.
"As a matter of fact we did," he laughed. "We talked about that. She's got a great story and she's super interesting. With all of her stand-up acts she's just an amazing storyteller. So when you have an amazing storyteller in your show it makes for a great time."
Other season two guests will include Ice-T, Steve-O, Joel McHale, country music star Luke Combs, stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.
Austin gushed of his time with Steve-O, "From watching him do what he used to do [on Jackass] you'd think he was a flat-out maniac. The dude is super intelligent, so well spoken and just so nice, it was unbelievable. We bonded immediately and just had a great time. He's an amazing person."
He added, "Joel McHale is super funny. He's go that sarcastic wit and he's so quick witted, you never know if he's kinda serious or if he really means it."
As for Ice-T, he said of the hip-hop icon turned actor, "That guy is a survivor and when you ask him a question he's a wealth of information. He's just full of wisdom. I could literally talk to that guy all day and I did."
On each episode of Straight Up, Austin and his celebrity guests participate in a high-octane activity. With Haddish, they took turns behond the wheel of a speed boat.
"That boat will go 115 miles an hour. We were out on the Pacific Ocean. She got behind the wheel of it," he dished. "She did good."
Austin continued, "With Luke Combs, we got into some mud, went four-wheeling. I did some low-riding. We shot some targets in this season, drove some super fast cars this season...I got the chance to drive a vehicle on the water that's kind of like half speed boat, half submarine."
Straight Up Steve Austin premieres tonight at 11 p.m. on USA.
