Lana Del Rey Defends New Album Cover: "Yes There Are People of Color on This"

Lana Del Rey is reflecting on her recent album-cover reveal.
The singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 and shared the artwork for her much-anticipated forthcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
"There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too," she captioned the post. "introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."
Shortly after revealing the cover image that shows the star and a group of women gathered around an outdoor table, Lana added a comment to seemingly defend the shot from potential criticism.
"I also want to say that with everything going on this year!" the 35-year-old Grammy-nominated performer wrote. "And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you."
She went on to name a few of the women who appear on the cover with her, calling the group a "beautiful mix of everything."
Sharing that she has "always been extremely inclusive without even trying to," Lana continued by writing, "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."
While it's unclear what exactly spurred this comment, this is not the first time that the "Video Games" singer has used social media to clarify herself. In May 2020, she wrote on Instagram, "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f--king, cheating etc—can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money—or whatever I want without being crucified or saying I'm glamorizing abuse????"
The following day, she posted that her previous message was "not controversial at all" and that she is tired of her critics who "can't read and want to make it a race war."