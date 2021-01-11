Watch Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Prove That Dancing Really Does Run in the Family

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter has clearly been paying attention to everything her relatives have taught her.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, Beyoncé's famous mom, Tina Lawson, posted footage to Instagram of her 8-year-old granddaughter showing off some moves to Ciara's 2010 single "Gimmie Dat" during a dance class. As Tina pointed out, the young girl's impressive style brought to mind her superstar family members, including aunt Solange Knowles.
"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," the proud grandma captioned the footage, adding a heart emoji.
CNN commentator Angela Raye replied, "I love her!!! This is so cute."
One of the most-like comments on the post was a fan's message that read, "Blue said 'hold my Juicebox real quick,'" following by three laughing emojis.
A different follower wrote, "WHEN YOUR MOM IS BEYONCE AND TT IS SOLANGE [speaking-head emoji] GON HEAD BLUE."
Another popular comment was, "Everybody when they got their stimulus lol."
This is not the first time that fans have gotten a glimpse at one of Beyoncé and husband Jay Z's adorable little ones feeling the rhythm. On New Year's Eve, the Lemonade performer shared never-before-seen footage to social media that featured Blue and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.
One precious clip showed Rumi dancing along to her mom's "Savage (Remix)," the summer 2020 smash that paired Beyoncé with Megan The Stallion. "Did you have a good summer," the "Formation" singer could be seen asking the young girl, who nodded yes.
"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive," the 39-year-old Grammy winner captioned that post. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."