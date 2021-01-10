Ciara and Her Kids Adorably Twin in Matching Varsity Jackets to Cheer on Russell Wilson

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Ciara and her kids kicked off the weekend with a total touchdown!

Taking to social media on Saturday, Jan. 9, the "Rooted" singer melted the hearts of her millions of followers with a series of adorable family photos. The 35-year-old star and her little ones each rocked the same outfit to cheer on Russell Wilson, whose team, the Seattle Seahawks, played against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

"We're so proud of you @DangeRussWilson," Ciara shared on Instagram, ahead of the kick-off. "Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy!"

The images showed Ciara and her three kids, Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, and Win Harrison Wilson, 5 months, decked out in Seahawks-themed Varsity jackets. Each piece featured a "W" and "3" patches, which were nods to Russell. Moreover, the back of the jackets were adorned with the text "Seattle Seahawks" and included the NFL team's mascot.