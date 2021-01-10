Taylor Swift Praises Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" After Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter Drama

Game recognizes game! Music icon Taylor Swift gushed over High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo's emotional new single "drivers license," which has been blowing up social media ever since its release on Jan. 8.
On Instagram, Olivia expressed excitement over the fact that her song was next to Taylor on the top US songs chart on iTunes. The "Blank Space" singer responded to Olivia's comment, writing, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," as well as a few applause emojis.
The Disney+ star, who is just 17, was so thrilled that Taylor responded to her that she made a follow-up Instagram video quoting the Grammy winner's speech at the 2007 CMAs, when she took home the Horizon Award: "I can't believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year."
This isn't the first time that Taylor and Olivia have interacted on social media. In April 2020, Olivia performed a cover of "Cruel Summer," a track off the singer's 2019 album Lover, for MTV's Alone Together Jam Session.
"THE TALENT," Taylor wrote of the rendition on her Instagram Story. "Love This!!! Thanks for this beautiful performance @olivia.rodrigo @mtv."
It's not just musical talent that Taylor and Olivia have in common. While the world was attempting to decipher whether Taylor referenced her friendship with model and one-time bestie Karlie Kloss on her evermore bonus track "it's time to go," fans were also trying to figure out whether Olivia's new single was about her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett and his potential new romance with Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter.
While Olivia and Joshua never confirmed their romance, some fans seem to believe that "drivers license" was about their breakup and Joshua's alleged new relationship with the actress.
On the track, Olivia sings, "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."
If the actress is anything like her idol Taylor, she won't ever publicly name names as to who her song is about—but it won't stop fans from speculating!