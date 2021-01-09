Sharna Burgess Responds to Fan Questions About Her Brian Austin Green Romance

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Sharna Burgess is keeping a tight lip!

The Dancing With the Stars champion might be an open book on social media, but there are a few topics she's not willing to publicly discuss—like her rumored romance with the newly single Brian Austin Green.

On Friday night, the 35-year-old dancer took to Instagram Stories and asked her followers to submit their burning questions about "love, life, advice, all the things." Not surprisingly, many of Sharna's fans wondered about her relationship status, especially since she and the 47-year-old actor recently enjoyed a steamy Hawaiian vacation.

"Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," she replied to one follower's question when asked about her love life. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status."

"I say this with love and kindness," she continued, "Let it go."

However, not everyone asked her about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Some praised Sharna for prioritizing her happiness and falling in love with herself first. "Best thing I ever did," she responded with a red heart emoji, "Well one of them lol."