This Queen's Gambit-Inspired Hotel Brings the Hit Show to Life

From vibrant wallpaper to a vintage chess set, take a look at the hotel room inspired by the hit Netflix series.

See The Queen's Gambit come to life!

There's no denying the Netflix miniseries, which debuted last October, became an instant hit. The coming-of-age drama centers on Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan who rises to the top as a cutthroat chess player.

Set in the mid-1950s and 1960s, The Queen's Gambit brings on the nostalgia. From the lavish fashion to the colorful décor, it's no wonder the seven-part series had everyone glued to their television. And now, fans can feel like they're actually part of the show.

The 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington, Ky.—which is the place where Beth grows up—designed one of its rooms to look like it was plucked out of The Queen's Gambit. The room boasts vibrant wallpaper, bedsheets and more in a Key Lime Pie color. Plus, the room is decorated with midcentury antiques, a stocked bar cart and, of course, a vintage chess set.

According to Architectural Digest, guests will find rare books, along with an itinerary of places to visit in the city that were featured in the show.

photos
Where We've Seen The Queen's Gambit Cast Before

But that's enough lip action! Scroll through our gallery below to see The Queen's Gambit-inspired room for yourself.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Checkmate

As Beth would say, "Let's play."

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
A Room Fit for a Queen

This charming set up was a collaboration between Lexington, Ky. designer Isabel Ladd, Mid-Century Design League of Lexington founder Lucy Jones, and Alex K Mason of Ferrick Mason Inc, per Architectural Digest.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Green With Envy

According to the magazine, this wallpaper was custom-made. It features circles and knights in vibrant shades of green.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Bottom's Up

A stocked bar cart with vintage pieces... we'll drink to that!

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Room With a View

A nod to the many chess visions Beth has at night, you can most certainly channel her character when you stay in this room.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Retro Vibes

Per the magazine, the designers borrowed midcentury antiques from a place called Scout, a local store in Lexington.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Read All About It

With little details like this, you'll easily feel like you've been transported into the show.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Cozy Creations

Get some much-needed R&R when you book the Harmon room.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Hold the Phone

Everything in this room is oh-so-nostalgic.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Taking Notes

Whether you plan to send out handwritten letters or want to do some light reading, there's a place for that in the Harmon room.

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Vintage Style

Chic glassware? Check! Chess decorations? Check! 

Amani Nichae, Photographer, Honeysage Photo Co.
Bookworm

The Harmon room features rare books, perfect for getting lost in another world!

Can't get enough of The Queen's Gambit?

