Jazmine Sullivan's Tiny Desk Concert Is the Self-Care You Need Right Now

Do yourself a favor after a long week: Watch the ever-talented Jazmine Sullivan perform the raw songs from her highly-anticipated Heaux Tales project during NPR's new Tiny Desk Concert.

So, it's truly been a week

We don't know about you, but we could really use some self-care, meditation and good music to decompress after a hectic and unprecedented start to the New Year.

Fortunately, Twitter users seem to have found just the thing to kick off the weekend on a positive note: Jazmine Sullivan's Tiny Desk Concert.

For NPR's stripped-down concert series on Jan. 8, Jazmine slayed when performing her new songs "Bodies (Intro)," "The Other Side," "Lost One" and "Girl Like Me," which features Grammy winner H.E.R. and touches on the realities of Tinder dating.

The hits-in-the-making are from her long-awaited Heaux Tales project, which dropped Friday. It comes six years after her last album, Reality Show, in 2015. She also treated today's listeners to one song from that album, the fiery "Let It Burn," which she called a "blast from the past."

The 33-year-old singer reflected on Instagram about the experience of making the music and thanked "everyone involved in the project," including her "family who let me tell some of they bizness." 

She let fans know that an album is on the way as well, joking, "it won't take 6 years," and adding, "for now vibe w this and I'll see u when corona's over so we can sing to each other!"

During the concert, Jazmine appeared in a chic trench coat dress to perform the songs that fans lovingly compared to "a girlfriend group text."

For its part, NPR called Heaux Tales "a bold and timely conversation piece addressing truths regarding relationships, sex, social norms, self-worth and a myriad of other topics that women grapple with."

Social media was flooded with people obsessed with her tracks. As one fan wrote, "Jazmine Sullivan is a national treasure." Another vowed that Jazmine, H.E.R. and Ari Lennox (who features on "On It") are "really going to be the longevity queens in this R&B game."

Jazmine liked one tweet that called her a "great philosopher" and quoted one of her most honest lyrics, "Bitch. Get it together bitch."

Even Cardi B weighed in, saying, "These tales on jazmine Sullivan album have me dead," with laughing crying emojis.

On Friday, Spotify celebrated the Philadelphian's project with a billboard in New York's Times Square, which left Jazmine completely "speechless."

As the 12-time Grammy nominee said, "I know I've been in this industry for a minute... but I've never received this kinda love. Seeing my face, my body type, my brown skin on a billboard in Times Square is... it's a lot. It means A LOT!"

So sit back, relax and prepare to be moved as you watch her Tiny Desk Concert above.

