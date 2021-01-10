My Music Moments: Morgan Wallen Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Morgan Wallen is ready to take 2021 by storm.

After rising to fame as a contestant on The Voice in 2014, the singer-songwriter has become one of the biggest names in the country music scene. His debut 2018 album, If I Know Me, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 2020 after a record-breaking 114 weeks, while peaking at a very respectable 13 on the overall chart. At the same time, his single "7 Summers" broke Apple Music's record for most first day streams and landed him his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting and peaking at No. 6.

And now he kicks off a new year with his most ambitious project year, the 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album.

As Wallen explained in a November statement announcing the LP, "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies."