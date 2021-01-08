Gilmore Girls’ Matt Czuchry Reveals Why He’ll “Never” Spill the Identity of Rory’s Baby’s Father

Watch : Is Logan Really Rory's Baby Daddy on "Gilmore Girls"?!

Logan Huntzberger can keep a secret.

Actor Matt Czuchry, who played the saucy character on Gilmore Girls, revealed he actually knows who the father of Rory's baby is. He's just not telling us.

Spoiler alert: Gilmore Girls originally ended with Rory (Alexis Bledel) turning down Logan's proposal. However, their love lived on in 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, when Rory cheated on her largely-absent boyfriend Paul with Logan. The Netflix revival left us all on a cliffhanger when Rory told her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) she's pregnant, but didn't reveal who fathered the child.

On Friday, Jan. 8, Matt told Us Weekly that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino trusted him by disclosing the top-secret identity of the bookworm's baby daddy.

Matt shared, "They told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have."