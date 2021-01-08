TikTok Star Tony Lopez Accused of Soliciting Minors in Sexual Battery Lawsuit

TikTok star Tony Lopez has been accused of having sex with a minor and soliciting nude photos from another teenage girl in a civil lawsuit.

The 21-year-old influencer, who is part of the Hype House, a collective of TikTok stars based in Los Angeles, denies the accusations and has not been arrested or charged with a crime. The lawsuit, which alleges sexual battery and other offenses, was filed in the city on Thursday, Jan. 8.

In a statement to E! News, Lopez said, "These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn't ask them to send me pictures either. And I certainly wouldn't have sex with someone who told me they were underage."

He added, "This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I'm going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character."